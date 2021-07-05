VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $514,780.75 and approximately $4,022.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,718,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.