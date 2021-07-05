VINchain (VIN) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $102,270.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00930450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.39 or 0.08306892 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

