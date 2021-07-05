Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

