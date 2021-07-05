Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Vipshop worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

