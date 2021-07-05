Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Trading Down 1.6%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 152,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 381,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.