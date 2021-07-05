Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,884 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Visa worth $729,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The company has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.