Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

