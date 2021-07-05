Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Visteon worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $6,137,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,314,000.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

