Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $17,660.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

