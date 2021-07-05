VITE (VITE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.42 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00064052 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,428,625 coins and its circulating supply is 484,857,514 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

