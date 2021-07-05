Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Vonage worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

