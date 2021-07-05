Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 407,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,570 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

