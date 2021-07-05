Vortex Defi (VTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,538.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $71,495.86 and approximately $37,538.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.