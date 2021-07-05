VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSEC. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 28.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 98.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

