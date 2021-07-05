W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $75.97. 493,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,892. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.