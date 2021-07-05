WABnetwork Price Up 74.4% Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $172,775.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00927997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.41 or 0.08273158 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

