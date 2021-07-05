Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.17. 15,868,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

