Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.11. 8,762,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

