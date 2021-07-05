Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $115.87 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $115.87 million and $2.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00035385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00308949 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00037243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,029.98 or 0.03053929 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,291,027 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.