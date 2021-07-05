Warp Finance (WARP) Hits Market Cap of $703,559.42

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $703,559.42 and $49,564.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $150.53 or 0.00434226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

