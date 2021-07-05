Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires 73,636 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,636 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 174.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.