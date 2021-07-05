Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.70. 2,201,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.22 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

