Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 40,283 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after buying an additional 206,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.41. 1,287,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,727. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

