Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 63,277 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,277 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises approximately 3.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GDS worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

