Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $48,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE H traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.25. 8,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

