Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 191,000 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.58% of Postal Realty Trust worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $395,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.50. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.