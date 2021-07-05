Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,318,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,403,000. BowX Acquisition makes up about 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of BowX Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BOWX remained flat at $$11.48 during trading hours on Monday. 4,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,194. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.