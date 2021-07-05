WAX Trading Up 31.5% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. WAX has a market capitalization of $217.62 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00098351 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,750,965,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,488,648 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

