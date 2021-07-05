WazirX (WRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.63 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. WazirX has a market cap of $336.16 million and approximately $37.63 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

