Webcoin (WEB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Webcoin has a market cap of $65,104.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00871315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.61 or 0.08137305 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars.

