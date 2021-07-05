Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 1,691,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEBJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Webjet in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Webjet in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Webjet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WEBJF stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. Webjet has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

