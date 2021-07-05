Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Assertio (ASRT)

Assertio (NASDAQ: ASRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2021 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company's business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. "

ASRT stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

