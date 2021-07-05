Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) recently:
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/14/2021 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/4/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
NYSE DEO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.51. The stock had a trading volume of 477,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.
