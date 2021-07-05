Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) recently:

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/4/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.51. The stock had a trading volume of 477,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

