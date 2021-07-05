Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:

6/29/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

6/28/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

5/28/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

5/24/2021 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

5/10/2021 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,667. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

