Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 11,856 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $143.91 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

