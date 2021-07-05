Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 56,067 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 49.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $400,000.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

