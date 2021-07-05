Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 7,512 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $631.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.90. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

