Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 439.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.