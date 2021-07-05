Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.43 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

