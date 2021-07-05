Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 16.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $262.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.92, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $272.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.