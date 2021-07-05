Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.