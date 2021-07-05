Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $197.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.