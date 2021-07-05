Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.