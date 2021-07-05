Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.27 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

