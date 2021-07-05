Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

