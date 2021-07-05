Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 115,929 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,929 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6,539.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

