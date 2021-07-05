Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 59,326 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,326 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE FBC opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

