WeTrust (TRST) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $627,234.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.00893785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.18 or 0.08175194 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

