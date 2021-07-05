Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,003,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.9 days.

OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.71 on Monday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

