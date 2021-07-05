Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $667.66 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $241,228.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $667.66 or 0.01983687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

